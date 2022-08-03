KRK Announces His Retirement As Critic?

Kamaal R Khan, a self-described critic and actor from Bollywood, is renowned for having an opinion on everything these days.





KRK uses Twitter and his own YouTube reviews to share his opinions on anything from actors to directors to songs to the actual movies.





KRK has previously exceeded himself by challenging Bollywood heavyweights like Salman Khan, who have even filed lawsuits against him. However, like you, even we wonder why KRK isn't scared of anybody.





The fact that KRK has recently provided an essential update on his profession as a critic is now something that will really interest you.





KRK discussed his decision to depart from the film criticism industry on social media. Wow! Bollywood celebrities must be having a great time right now. But. A large but exists. He is not yet finished.





Additionally, he has declared that after finishing his final review of Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan, he will retire. While taking to Twitter, KRK wrote, "Hope all the Bollywood people will be very happy after hearing this that #LaalSinghChaddha will be the last film, which I will review. Thank you to all the people, who supported me during last 9years!"





This is seriously a thing that most people will find very amusing. As for missing KRK, we don't know what we should really feel about all of this.