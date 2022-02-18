KRK brutally trolled by Abhishek Bachchan and fans can't stop praising the actor

Abhishek Bachchan took to twitter to praise Keerthy Suresh-Tovino Thomas' Vaashi and then Kamaal R Khan tried to troll the actor by replying with "Bhai Kabhi Aap Bollywood Wale Bhi koi incredible film Bana Dena!" and then Abhishek Bachchan gave it back to KRK by replying with "Prayaas karenge. Aapne banai thi na….. deshdrohi", Trolling KRK for his failed attempt to become an actor and netizens can't stop laughing with Bachchan' witty reply.