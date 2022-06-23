Is KRK right about Varun Dhawan that he should quit acting?

I believe he needs to choose better scripts on his own, independent of Kjo and his father. He established himself with Badlapur and October, but regrettably, despite their positive reviews, they weren't as popular with audiences as his dreadful films like Judwaa 2, Kalank, and Street Dancer 3.

Due to his desire to demonstrate that he is "more than a product of nepotism," I believe Varun is aware of his potential.

Varun, however, either needs his father and Karan or they force him to act in these kinds of movies.

He overreacts like in some movies, but the entire cast in his movies overreacts like Coolie No. 1.

He has demonstrated his acting talent in films like October and Badlapur. He is unquestionably superior to Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor (like imagine if either those two replaced Varun for October and Badlapur- then the film would have been shit).





What I observe about nepo kids in Bollywood is that they all adore acting despite the fact that most of them are products and cannot perform.

Some nepotistic children definitely benefit, but people like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Kajol, Aamir Khan, Rekha (yes, she is the daughter of Telugu actress Pushpavalli and Tamil actor Gemini Ganeshan) etc. show that they are more than just products.



