KRK tweets on Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor that got him arrested?

On Tuesday morning in Mumbai, the actor Kamal R Khan, commonly known as KRK, was taken into custody. KRK was reportedly detained in 2020 in connection with a case involving his contentious social media statements. On Tuesday, Kamal Khan was detained after arriving at the Mumbai airport. He was presented today in the Borivali court in Mumbai.





Rahul Kanal, the leader of the Yuva Sena, filed a complaint alleging that KRK's tweets about the late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor propagated "hate" on April 30, 2020. In his complaint, Rahul Kanal claimed that KRK was frequently fomenting division on social media.





"He came into Bollywood with a movie named 'Deshdrohi' and is really acting like one. Even when the world is going through a pandemic, I can't understand his inhumane behaviour and spreading hatred in all spheres of life," he had said.





The complaint claimed that KRK made harsh remarks about the late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan.

"After Irrfan Khan, who is India's pride, passed away, he was making poor claims and statements on him. He was also talking rubbish about senior actor late Rishi Kapoor also," he said in the complaint.