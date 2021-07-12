Krrish 4 Official teaser: Did you check out?

15 years of Krrish franchise, and very soon, the 4th instalment will be released. A teaser has been dropped from Universal Fox Studios. Get ready for another power-packed superhero movie.





The story of this franchise goes back to Koi Mil Gaya when Rohit met Jadoo, an alien who gave his powers to him, and he becomes one of the great scientists. Then, the story revolved around Rohit's son Krishna who got the superpowers from his dad. With an ensemble cast, Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra, and Rekha starring this sci-fi, superhero movie franchise of Rakesh Roshan, has entertained us over the years.





Watch the teaser video of Krrish 4 and let us know what are your thoughts about this?