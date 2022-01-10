Krrish 4 to release in 2022 says, Rakesh Roshan!

When TOI asked Rakesh Roshan in a recent interview about Krrish 4 release, he said that he waiting for the Pandemic to get over. He has complete faith that it would settle down this year. The reason is that the film which they are making is put on hold because it's a huge film and they don't want it to get stuck in between, as the movie business is badly affected. Thatswhy he is finding it best to announce the movie when the Covid-19 situation is under control! He usually spends his time in Lonavala during the weekends, it's very peaceful and less polluted there!

So looks like we will get to see Krrish 4 in theatres within the year 2022 so I can't wait to see what's in it for the main characters!