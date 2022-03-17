'KTH1 is coming' is trending again after BTS' V drops hint on the release of his first mixtape - Here's all you need to know

BTS' V has been open about his plan to release his first-ever mixtape, on various occasions he has mentioned it, however, no confirmation was given whatsoever. Well ARMYs, it looks like finally, our wishes are going to be granted soon since V recently shared on Weverse while replying to a comment that he is planning to release his mixtape this year. Kim Taehyung has even given the spoilers of his mixtape on Instagram stories and during Vlives.





BTS has been swamped with various activities, but this news brought back the trendy hashtag of last year #KTH1iscoming which is trending on Twitter once again. Not only that, many fans suggested his different songs to be added to his mixtape such as "Travel with Me", "Christmas Tree" etc. V had also once revealed that the mixtape consists of 13 tracks. Now, how exciting is that?





Are you waiting for this mixtape eagerly?