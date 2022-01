Chitrangada Singh and Kunal Kapoor were seen together in an OYO advertisement where Kunal Kapoor lost the bet to Chitrangada Singh as he stated that OYO don't have golf facing rooms. So, actress Chitrangada Singh made Kunal Kapoor wear a lehenga and play golf in the lehenga. It was very funny to see Kunal in lehenga!

Not only Chitrangada but also Karan Johar jokes about giving Kunal a role in his film K3G 2 as Poo 2.0 after seeing him in lehenga!!

What do you think, will Kunal Kapoor look better than Kareena Kapoor Khan as Poo 2.0 if Karan Johar ever makes a sequel of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham?