Kuttey poster released: What are your expectations?

Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasman is debuting in Bollywood with his first film sitting on the director's chair. A motion poster of the film 'Kuttey' has been released. And, the picture has enough creepiness in it. All of the actors are either standing or sitting, wearing dog masks. The movie has a stellar cast including, Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, and others. I am super excited to watch this movie. Are you? What do you think about how this movie will turn out? Will Aasman live up to his father's creations?