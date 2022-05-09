Kwon Ahreum's Agency Takes Legal Action Slamming Dating Rumours with NCT's Doyoung

Kwon Ahreum's agency is taking legal action against rumors that the actress is in a relationship with NCT's Doyoung.









Earlier this month, a rumour about a 'lovestagram' between the two leads of the upcoming TVING drama 'To The X Who Doesn't Love Me,' led to the speculation of them being in a relationship.









On May 9, SWMP released a statement responding to the rumors. "First of all, we'd like to state that the information related to actress Kwon Ah Reum, which has recently been spreading through online communities, is clearly false." Additionally the company stated that legal action will be taken against such acts of false information, defamation, malicious rumors and slander and personal attacks.









Currently, Kwon Ahreum's company is collecting data through continuous monitoring and are planning to take legal action against malicious rumor writers and those who redistributed those rumors.









Meanwhile, 'To The X Who Doesn't Love Me' is set to begin airing in June.