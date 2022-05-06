Kwon Sangwoo, Im Semi And Sung Dongil Confirmed To Star In wavve's Upcoming K-drama

Kwon Sangwoo, Im Semi and Sung Dongil are set to star together in a new drama!









On May 6, media outlets reported that Kwon Sangwoo, Im Semi and Sung Dongil have been confirmed to star in wavve's upcoming original drama "X of Crisis" (literal translation)









Based on the book "Youth, It's Painful," the cataclysmic comedy is set to follow the life of "Mr. a" who faces a multiple misfortunes while holding out for life to improve. Although he took pride in succeeding in life, he takes a direct hit with the passage of time. However, the story of Mr. a taking on the challenge of starting the next chapter in his life will make viewers laugh as they relate to the refreshing story.









Kwon Sangwoo will be playing the role of Mr. a and Im Semi will be Mr. a's soulmate Ah Nae! Meanwhile, Sung Dongil will be starring as Heo Joon, the nonchalant neighborhood doctor.









"X of Crisis" will air in the second half of 2022. Will you be checking it out?