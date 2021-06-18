L’Oreal Vs Tresemme. Which brand’s hair fall shampoos are better?

Tresemme is popular for hair loss shampoo that is fortified with ingredients that can help grow your hair stronger, longer, and more manageable. It is apparently great to repair damaged hair and helps prevent further hair loss. The shampoo works well on scalp with mild dandruff but not when it is severe. To sum it up, its great to prevent hair fall but don’t take it as the ultimate solution for hair growth.

The L’Oreal Professional Shampoo for Hair Fall claims that it can help reduce hair breakage and make it stronger and healthier. This shampoo is supposed to replenish weak or fragile hair and adds radiance and strength. However, this shampoo contains parabens and sulfates, so if you’re looking for a chemical-free shampoo, you cannot use this one.

Given a choice, I would go for L’Oreal shampoo over Tresemme. What about you guys?