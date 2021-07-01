I am in love with this concealer. It a very nice concealer and it gets easily blend in the skin. It makes skin soft and glowy. Its price is 695 Rupees for 8 gram. It is easily available on Nykaa and amazon. This LA girl pro concealer comes in many variants. It has creamy texture. This hd concealer is great for anyone who has dark circles and blemishes on their face. It suits all skin tones. Its has great quality. Its staying power is good too. It is almost crease resistant. It is easily blendable and gives really high coverage. It feels very light weighted on skin. It is paraben free. It has perfect consistency as concealer have. It is expensive but it do wonders on skin. It hides blemishes, acne scars. 36 shades are available of this LA girl pro concealer onnykaa. My shade is creamy beige. It can also be used as a base for eye makeup. I usually use it as a eye base too.