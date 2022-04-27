Is Laal Singh Chaddah copying South film strategy?

Laal Singh Chaddah's first song was released today, #KhaniSong. As of now the filmmakers haven't released the trailer or teaser of the film and instead released the song. Now, this isn't common in Bollywood because the trend that is followed here is different compared to South film industry. Usually in South film industry, the filmmakers release the song first then the trailer and teaser as it creates a buzz around the audience. This strategy has always worked for them but as of now this was not followed in Bollywood.

Do you think Aamir Khan made sure filmmaker's follow this because South films are overtaking Bollywood films or did he want to try out something new?