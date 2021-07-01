Lacto calamine daily sunshield with SPF 50 PA+++

Lacto calamine is my favourite brand. So i eagerly want to try its sunscreen also which i purchased and tried. And believe me its amazing for combination and oily skin type people. It is travel friendly. Its price is 174 Rupees for 50 gm. It is easily available on nykaa , amazon and on medical stores. It is affordable too. It comes in a white tube with yellow flip-flop cap. Its consistency is not too thick and not too thin. It get blend easily on the skin. It has lemon extracts, vitamin E in it and it is also paraben free. It has water based formula. It is sweat free and give proper matte look. It helps to protect skin from sunburns, tanning, wrinkles due to sun damage and also protects the skin from UVB and UVB because of presence of PA+++. It is light weighted and non- sticky. Apply it before 20 minutes when you are going out. It gives a little brightening effect on face when applied.