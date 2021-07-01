Lacto calamine face wash

It is the best face wash for oily to combination skin type people. As we all know lacto calamine lotion does wonders on skin this face is also very good for the face. This facewash easily available on nykaa. Its price is 75 Rupees for 50ml.Its affordable too and can be easily available on medical stores. Lacto calamine products are also recommended by dermatologists. This facewash cleanse the face thoroughly and helps in removing all the dirt. If you want a facewash which removes all the dirt from face after removing makeup then go for it. It has kaolin clay, glycerin, neem in it. Glycerine helps to moisturise the skin well and do not make it completely dry and moisture the areas where the skin is too dry and overall give a good moisturization to the skin. Neem helps to prevent pimples feom the skin and kaolin clay removes greasy stubborn oil from the face and removes all the dirt from the face. This facewash make face smooth, soft and glowy. And it feels so relaxing after face wash.