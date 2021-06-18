From Lagaan to 3 Idiots: Every Time Shah Rukh Khan’s Loss Became Aamir Khan’s Gain!

Did you know that the biggest and most successful movies of Aamir Khan were once rejected by Shah Rukh Khan?





1. Lagaan - Shah Rukh Khan was the first choice of Ashutosh Gowarikar for the role of Bhuvan in Lagaan. However, the actor turned down the project and instead suggested Aamir Khan for the role. Aamir Khan was also unsure about saying yes to the role as he found the story weird. Eventually, Aamir’s parents persuaded him to do the role and the perfectionist even produced the Academy award nominated movie himself.





2. Rang De Basanti - Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Range De Basanti, a movie about the struggle for Independence was nominated for BAFTA Awards, Golden Globe and the Academy Awards. Many are unaware about the fact that the movie was first offered to Shah Rukh Khan but he made the mistake of rejecting the role. Aamir Khan agreed to do the project as soon as he read the script and became part of one of the most iconic movie of Bollywood.





3. 3 Idiots - Vinod Chopra once revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was the first choice for 3 idiots but he rejected the role due to date issues. This was definitely not a loss for the makers of 3 Idiots as they found the perfect lead for their movie in Aamir Khan. This was the third time when Shah Rukh Khan’s mistake of turning down an amazing role turned about to be a positive for Aamir Khan as 3 Idiots became the biggest Bollywood grosser of the time.