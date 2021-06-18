Lagaan on completing 20 years: 5 reasons why you can still watch the film in recent times

Lagaan is a cult movie and today it completes 20 years of its success. The film's main motto and the backdrop are still relevant in recent times which is why we can still enjoy the film as new as it was.

The film has a stellar star cast including Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Yashpal Sharma, Rachel Shelley along with the others and each of them has proven their worth through their performance to be in the film. And it is believed that Aamir Khan, Mr Perfectionist's best performance was this.

The story shows the British and ruling power over the Indians. We get to witness the pre-Independence era making it a cult movie forever.

The film even touched a few societal taboos like untouchability and discrimination between rich and poor giving a strong message out there.

The film is set on the backdrop of a natural calamity, which is drought. It also shows a beautiful cricket match.

The film is known for its amazing songs, now what do you want more? It's a full package, go and watch it on Netflix again.

Let us know your thoughts about this.