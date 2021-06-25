Lakme absolute blur perfect makeup primer

*Texture and odour : Lakme absolute blur primer looks like a light pink moisturizer in texture and it has a very nice fragrance. The texture is like a soft cream.

*Price : 650 Rupees for 30g.

Product Description : A smooth matte texture that's waterproof and extremely lightweight. This primer is a go to product for a flawless, even toned face and it creates the perfect base for makeup.

*Packaging :It comes in a nice black tube with a silver screw on cap. I really liked it, it is small, lightweight tube.

* Pros : Travel friendly, a little product goes a long way, soft creamy texture, provides a perfect velvety-matte finish, makes skin soft, smooth and super silky, hides large open pores, make makeup last long, prevents makeup from creasing.

*Cons: Not moisturising enough for dry skin, not the most ideal primer for winters.

*My experience : This primer glides like a dream and feels very light on skin. It blends super effortlessly. I usually need a small amount of the product. It gets settles down to a velvety matte texture. It provides that perfect, smooth finish and makes the skin feel and feel baby soft. It even works well on my oily skin. But this primer is not hydrating for dry skin, moisturize your skin well if you have dry skin. It keeps my highlighter and contouring products in place for around 7 hours. Overall, this primer is good but not completely perfect.

Yes, I would recommend this primer. It is good for normal to oily skin.