Lakme Absolute Lip Pout - Crème #BeautyTruthBomb

Lakme as a brand was on a trend when they launched Lip Pout Crayons. I have tried from the range of lip pout is Mauve Hue shade and it is a blue-toned pink shade with very little of Mauve to mention. In these, Lakme has launched 6 different shades. The shades were limited to vibrant orange, pink and red. The consistency of it is creamy which tends to easily melt at high temperatures. These crayons are not pigmented because it contains a high amount of oil in it. Also, it only lasts for few hours. Despite it contains oil then too it is not hydrating as it must be.

It is one of the average lip crayons. But if you want to try from Lakme then you can check out from the Enrich range which is equally good. Lakme is an Indian brand and whenever they launch the shades, they fail to address that Indians have varied skin tones and also six shades are not enough.