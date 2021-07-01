Lakme Clean up nourishing glow face mask

This face mask comes in a vibrant color plastic squeeze tube with white screw cap. Its travel friendly. Its price is 199 Rupees for 100 gram. Its texture is light pink which is almost white. It has refreshing fragrance. It is clay based face mask. Its consistency is thick. It gives a slight tingling sensation to the skin which goes away after a few seconds of application. It dries out completely in 10 to 15 minutes. After washing it, my face looks clear, smooth and refreshed. It removes skin impurities and reduces oiliness from my t-zone. It does impart a mild glow on the skin.

It contains parabens. It might not be suitable for dry skin. Overall, its average face mask nothing special.