Lakme Eyeconic Kajal VS Maybelline Colossal Kajal

Kajal is something which I use practically every day. On having used both Lakme and Maybelline Kajals I noticed a few key differences and similarities between both, which are:

- Pigmentation: Eyeconic has a much higher pigmentation and is blacker than Colossal.

- Texture: Eyeconic is creamy and glides on smoothly without any tugging. Colossal is not difficult to apply but not as smooth as Eyeconic.

- Long Lasting: Both Eyeconic and Colossal are long lasting. Stays on for up to 6-7 hours.

- Smudge proof: Both Eyeconic and Colossal are smudge proof.

- Pricing: Eyeconic is higher priced than Colossal

Considering all the above points and after using both the brands periodically, for me the best kajal is Lakme Eyeconic Kajal. I love how its super easy to use and lasts a long time without any smudging. The Lakme Eyeconic further comes in 5 stunning shades!

Which one is your favourite? Tell me in the comments below.