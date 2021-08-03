Lakme’s Latest Launched - Lakmé Absolute Precision Lip Paint

From matte liquid lipsticks to creamy crayons, we all have tried every formula. Lipstick is one such thing that you will find in every woman’s vanity kit. The Lakme has just launched its new Absolute Precision Lip Paint.

This lip paint comes in a unique pot that contains velvety-rich matte color and with an expert lip brush. Precision lip paint is available in 10 shades gives you pout-perfect lips every single time. The versatile lip paint is a must-have in every girl's arsenal.

Here are few reasons to buy this lip paint:

There’s A Shade For Every Mood

The lip paints come in vivid and intensely pigmented shades. All shade ensures to get a fantastic color payoff with every use. The 10 matte shades available make us feel like kids at a candy store.

It's Budget-Friendly

The precision lip paint is just for Rs. 650. It is very affordable with unique shades and a rich color payoff.

It's Got A Velvety Matte Finish

We hate matte lipsticks that leave them cracked and dry out our lips. The Lakme’s lip paint is a matte that has a lightweight formula so it doesn’t dry out or have fine lines on your lips. Without feeling heavy, it gives you a bold lip that glides over your lips.

It'll Define Your Lips Like No Other

It becomes super easy to apply this type of lip paint because it comes with a brush that offers the utmost precision. Also, you can mix it with different shades together without any hassle.