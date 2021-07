Its a gel facewash infused with soft cleansing beads and goodness of strawberry which claims to nourish the skin. Its a gentle cleanser that effectively washes away dirt, impurities and pollution, leaving the skin with a blush like glow. I simply love its fruity odour. It makes my skin refreshed and smooth. It removes all the leftover makeup residue and makes the skin clean without putting it too much rigours. Its price is 160 Rupees for 100 grams and it is easily available on nykaa.