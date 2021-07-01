Lakme Sun Expert Ultra Matte Compact

This lakme compact is especially designed according to India's hot and humid weather, it provides matte, non-sticky touch with sun protection. This high protection matte sunscreen powder contains SPF 40 PA+++ that evenly spread on the skin. It forms a protective layer that blocks sun's harmful UVA and UVB rays, so our skin is get shielded from the damaaging effects of sun like tan, sunburn, dark spots, premature aging. Its gently get blend on skin and gives oil free fresh look which feels really fresh. It suits most of our indian skin tones. It is a great compact for oily skin type people and its affordable too and easily available on nykaa. Its price is 220 Rupees for 7 gram.