Lakme Vs Maybelline: Which brand has better lipstick?

Both Lakme and Maybelline are well-known colour cosmetics brands, and their quality is comparable. However, Lakme has a more expensive range than Maybelline. Checking the ingredients of these two products will help you get a better answer because it will make comparison easier. Check the nail polish ingredients of Lakme and Maybelline, for example, to see which brand has better ingredients. Lakmé lipsticks have incredible colours and they are affordable as well.