Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen split up after two months of dating? Hints from Instagram bio

One of the greatest stories that rocked the world in July was the relationship between actor Sushmita Sen and IPL founder Lalit Modi. He posted some photos of himself with the former Miss Universe on his Instagram account, calling her a "better-looking partner." In addition, he changed the statement in his Instagram bio that referred to Sushmita as his love. After dating for two months, it appears that Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi have broken up.

No, it has not been confirmed but Lalit Modi's Instagram bio gives us a major hint. Earlier, Lalit's bio was, 'Founder @iplt20 India Premier League Finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47', and now he changed his bio which reads, 'Founder @iplt20 India Premier League'.

