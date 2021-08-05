Before Lara Dutta, these actors were unrecognizable thanks to amazing makeup

Ever since the trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bell Bottom' has dropped, people have been talking about Lara Dutta's look in the film. She is playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and looks unrecognizable. So I thought let's dig deep and find out some of the actors who went unrecognisable for their roles.





Rajkummar Rao - Raj played the role of a 324-year-old man in 'Raabta'. And if no one had told us, we won't be able to tell that it was him. Kudos to the makeup team.





Kamal Haasan - In Shankar's 1996 action film 'Indian', Kamal portrayed an ex freedom fighter turned vigilante. The makeup work was so on point that many mistook him for someone else during shoots.





Amitabh Bachchan - Amitabh has gone through several transformations in his career. Be it 'Paa' or the recent one 'Gulabo Sitabo.' In the latter, everything from his body posture to his face and his nose was changed beyond recognition.