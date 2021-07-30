Laser Treatments Vs. Microneedling: Which Is Right For You?

When it comes to the pursuit of flawless skin, we’re living in an exciting time of new treatment options. That said, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the seemingly endless products and therapies on the market. On the road to discovering your best skin and youthful glow, which one is right for you? Read on to find out.

There’s a big difference between laser treatments and micro-needling and it all comes down to how the two treatments work. By design, lasers use light as energy. This allows lasers to have a specific target to treat in the skin, such as broken red veins or brown spots, without damaging surrounding unaffected tissue. It’s a very selective treatment.

Microneedling is the mechanical method of creating thousands of tiny channels of injury all over a treatment area that force the skin to heal. The results are not selective to a specific problem, but you can see improvement in many issues by nature of causing collagen regeneration and skin turnover.

Both treatments are used to heal certain types of cosmetic concerns, such as acne scarring and rejuvenation. While other issues, like broken red blood vessels, really need a laser to fix.