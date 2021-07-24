The Last Letter From Your Lover Review: A vintage secret love affair

“Why, darling, I don’t live at all when I’m not with you.”





Me Before You fame writer Jojo Moyes' another novel turned movie, 'The Last Letter From Your Lover' released today on Netflix. It's running for 1 hour and 50 mins, starring Shailene Woodley, Felicity Jones, Callum Turner, Alwyn, and others in pivotal roles.





The story starts to unfurl when a journalist Ellie (Felicity) from The London Chronicle stumbles upon a few love letters dated back to 1965, mentioning someone to 'J' and 'Boot'. The movie merges two love stories with one string, 'the letters'. The story has love, affair, betrayal, hope, and longing. A beautiful mix of all emotions.





Jennifer Stirling (Shailene Woodley) and Laurence Stirling (Joe Alwyn), a married couple, drive to French Riveria to spend the summer. But, for Mr Stirling, the trip had one purpose, business meetings. There, Jennifer meets with a journalist Anthony O'Hare (Callum Turner), who happens to come there to take an interview with Mr Stirling. A friendship grows between them that blossoms into a secret affair, and when Anthony asks Jenny to move in with him in New York- a horrific accident happens.





That accident makes Jenny forget everything but little by little, she remembers, and when she meets with Anthony once again after 4 years, it felt nothing has changed, but everything was different by then.





Back to Ellie's world: she finds out both of them but now what? Will their longing for so many years end? Will they get what they have always wanted? A happy ending? Watch this beautiful movie, it may feel a bit cliched to you, but the weather is just perfect for you to enjoy a bit of a romantic saga.





While I was watching, I felt I knew the story because it's similar to 'Letters to the Juliet'. If you have seen it, you will know what I am talking about. This movie is a bit different because of its vintage London vibes, beautiful views and the innocence in their love. I am a hopeless romantic, which is why I will be recommending this to you!