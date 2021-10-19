Is launching Swastik, grandson of Bappi Lahari another example of nepotism?

Recently, the legend Bappi Lahari launched his grandson Swastik Aka Rego B. But I strongly believe he was not ready to get launched at this age. I think there are far better talents need to be introduced, who are highly talented and skilled rather than him.

Talking about the song, I feel that the lyrics are complete trash and are absolutely a bad influence for children. Also, Swastik really needs to work hard on his voice.

I powerfully stand with the fact that this is an example of nepotism. RegoB got launched without any talent just because he is grandson of the legend Bappi Lahari.

What is your opinion on this? Do you agree with me?