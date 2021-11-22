"Lawless Lawyer" fame Seo Yea-ji is officially back after the gaslighting controversy - Will she be able to establish herself again?

Seo Yea-ji who was last seen in "it's okay to not be okay" opposite Kim Soo-hyun is all set to make her come back after a hiatus of over 6 months. In April 2021, Seo was accused of being manipulative with Kim Jung-hyun during his drama "The Time." Due to the controversy, Seo Yea-ji lost many endorsements and other projects





Since the controversy, Seo Yea -ji was not seen making any formal appearance and stayed away from the media. However, Seo Ye-ji has finally started shooting for her upcoming drama "Eve's Scandal" which is an emotional melodrama that deals with the inside story of a 2 trillion won divorce suit by a chaebol that has overturned the Republic of Korea. She is starred opposite Lee Sang-yeob.





The melodrama is expected to be released in the second half of 2022. However, it will not be easy for Seo Yea-ji to make a strong comeback, considering the malign she had to endure all this time by the netizens.





Do you think she will be able to establish herself again with her work and overcome the unfavourable residual feelings of the viewers?