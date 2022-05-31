Lawrence Bishnoi Biography, wiki, history, family, cases, age, and girlfriends

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi?

Lawrence Bishnoi professes to be a Student Leader, yet he is a feared gangster in the eyes of the law and the Indian police, which is why he is behind bars. Lawrence Bishnoi is an Indian gangster from the Punjab province of Abohar. He is extremely dangerous because he conducts his illegal activities from within the prison. Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan are the most populous states in his network.





History of Lawrence Bishnoi and his Crime Story

Lawrence was a sports and gym nut, so while he was in college, he got together with some friends and formed a Student Politics Gang.

Lawrence was eligible to run for the PU Students Election. He aspired to be the student group's President. He runs for election in the hopes of becoming a Student Leader.

He formed a SOPU Name students group and ran for office, but he was defeated in the election.

Lawrence opened fire in College in a show of defiance. Lawrence and his Opponent Party used to fight every day about the same issues, but one day this argument escalated into a gang war.

According to a news source, Lawrence fired on the opposing party for the first time in Sector 11 during a mutual quarrel. This was the first time Lawrence had been charged with anything.





Lawrence Bishnoi's Affairs - Wife and Girlfriend