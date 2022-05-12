LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha cried once in BLACKPINK's Concert, here's why

Blackpink has been active since 2016 and has been an influence for many, including Kazuha. She was recently asked in an interview "Were there any songs that you really liked listening to?"





She replied "I fell in love with K-Pop after I first listened to BLACKPINK's music. I think I randomly saw the 'BOOMBAYAH' music video on YouTube. I can still remember how amazed I was when I first saw it. I was like, 'What is this whole new world?'





When Blackpink went to Osaka in 2018 for their tour, Kazuha was one of the audiences. She shared "I saw them perform live in concert when they came to Osaka. When I saw the performance with my own two eyes, it was so impressive and moving that I literally cried."





She shared "I had seen many ballet performances up to that point, but it was cool in a totally different way from ballet. I think that was when I thought I wanted to be on stage, too. The members of BLACKPINK are cool and pretty at the same time and really charismatic, so I really had this kind of feeling that I wanted to be like that, too. Not the cute girl image, but like a cool woman."