Leading Beauty And Fashion Brand Launched The Global Store

Nykaa has launched The Global Store that aims to bring global beauty products to Indian customers through a cross-border e-commerce platform. The Global Store can be easily accessible using the Nykaa application. The brands attempt to be fully compliant with the Indian e-commerce rules and regulations for import. It will display the price which is inclusive of all tax, duties, and customs. Customers have to provide their KYC details as per the guidelines of the government. The order will be delivered within 7 – 20 days at the doorstep of the customers. Nykaa’s aim to bring all the certified retailers to India. To provide its promise of authenticity, Nykaa will mandate only a single seller to each brand. The products will include artisanal beauty, science-based clean beauty, plant-powered haircare, skincare concerns, and mineral-based makeup.

Some of the International brand on The Global Store includes:

Butter London – They have nail products that are formulated with a clean ingredient.

Rodial – It is a global luxury skincare brand and it offers the targeted treatments.

Rahua – They have high-quality haircare products that are inspired by the Amazonian rainforest.

Cosmedix Skincare – They are the luxe clean skincare line with many known celebrity followers.

Dr. Barbara Sturm – It is a luxury skincare brand that combines potent plant extracts and the power of ingredient science.

Pur Cosmetics – It is a mineral-based skincare solution and a makeup brand.

