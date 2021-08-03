A Leaked BTS Picture From The Set Of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Is Raising Multiple Fan Theories, What Do You Think About It?

A leaked picture from the sets of the upcoming movie Spider-Man: No way home, features Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch together, which means Doctor Strange and Spiderman will be reuniting after the battle that took place in Avengers: Endgame and there will definitely be some fun packed events to unfold.

The picture has surely lead to many assumptions and theories by the fans. A fan, in reaction to the picture, wrote, "This is definitely at the beginning of the movie." However, another fan suggested, ”I think this scene is the ending".

As for the film, Tom Holland will be seen sharing the screen with Jacob Batalon and Zendaya yet again. It is also rumoured that this new Spider-Man installation will bring back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, reprising their roles as previous Spiderman's. This is surely gonna be extremely mind boggling to watch, can we be anymore excited?