Leaked picture of Shehnaaz Gill's Bollywood Debut movie with Salman Khan, 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

Shehnaaz has joined the cast of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actress will be seen opposite Aayush Sharma in the movie. The shooting of the film began last week, Salman and Pooja had shared updates about the same.

Shehnaaz was last seen in the superhit Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh' alongside Sonam Bajwa and Diljit Dosanjh. She has also done other Punjabi films and has created a loyal fanbase for herself. In a short video, Shehnaz Gill can be seen coming out of her vanity van in a saree with 'Gajra' in her hair. We believe it is a scene coming from her debut movie. So excited!