Lee Do-hyun and Go Min-si to reunite for the third time for an upcoming short drama 'Reincarnation Love'

Lee Do-hyun and Go Min-si are all set to reunite for the third time! The actors who have previously worked together twice in 'Youth of May' and 'Sweet Home' are all set to reunite for an upcoming short drama 'Reincarnation Love'. It will be released on Youtube on January 3, 2022.





The time-loop romance drama will revolve around two college students Jeon Sang Tae (Lee Do Hyun) who goes on a blind date in place of his friend and ends up meeting Kim Hwa Ni (Go Min Si). Well, the good news for 'Youth of May' fans is that they will also be paying homage to some of their tragic-romance drama's scenes.





A teaser has also been released for 'Reincarnation Love' which is actually promotional content for the anti-hangover drink CONDITION. In the teaser, the two can be seen interacting and reminiscing their first meeting and past days which provides a comical and light-hearted vibe to the drama.





Now, how excited are you to watch this pairing in a new drama?





Check out the teaser below!