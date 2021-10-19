tvN releases a new teaser of "Melancholia"!





"Melancholia" primarily revolves around Ji Yoon-soo (Im Soo-jung) and Baek Seung-yoo (Lee Do-hyun), who teams up together in order to expose the scandals and corruption in a private school in Gangnam.





The new teaser gives glimpses of their conversation while they are solving some math problems on the chalkboard. I was sceptical about the show because of the huge age gap between the two leads but the chemistry looks convincing so far. It will be interesting to see what kind of turns will this relationship take in the future.





The drama will premiere on November 3, 2021 at 10:30 p.m. KST (7 p.m. IST) on tvN. Are you excited to watch this drama?





What is your take on this new pairing?





Check out the teaser below!







