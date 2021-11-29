Lee Do-hyun and Song Hye-kyo are in talks to star in the upcoming revenge drama - Can this drama break Song Hye-kyo's typical image as an actress?

It is being speculated that Lee Do-hyun will star opposite Song Hye-kyo in the new upcoming drama "The Glory." It is written by the renowned writer who has given legendary dramas such as "Goblin," "Descendents Of The Sun," "Heirs" etc, Kim Eun-sook. Song Hye-kyo, who can be seen in "Now We Are Breaking Up" currently, has been confirmed for the drama, whereas Lee Dohyun is still considering the offer according to his agency.





"The Glory" will be a revenge drama revolving around a woman who dreamed of becoming an architect but had to drop out of school due to brutal school violence in high school, waited until her bullies’ children were born and entered elementary school to carry out her thorough and desperate revenge on the bullies and their bystanders as a homeroom teacher.





The drama might help Song Hye-kyo to reshape her image after over 20 years of playing resembling characters, despite being a part of many iconic dramas, Song Hye-kyo has never really taken challenging roles which have created a certain image of her. But, this revenge drama can be a huge opportunity for her to explore other sides of her acting.





Also, I really hope that it doesn't turn into another romance story and the revenge becomes a secondary theme of the drama. What are your thoughts on this upcoming drama?





Do you think this can help Song Hye-kyo to break her image and advance her to go for more mature characters in future?