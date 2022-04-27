Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum confirmed to return in 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed' season 2

Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum will be returning to season 2 of 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed!'









On May 3, Lee Dongwook and Kim Bum were confirmed to be reprising their roles for the second season of tvN's hit drama series 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed.' Additionally, Kim Soyeon and Ryu Kyungsoo will be joining the cast this season.









Kim So Yeon will be playing the role of former western mountain goddess and current restaurant owner Ryu Hong Joo. Meanwhile Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum will be returning to their roles as Lee Yeon and Yi Rang, respectively.









In season 2, the show will delve deeper into Lee Rang's past and get to know mysterious guardian deity Ryu Hong Joo.









tvN's 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938' is set to premiere in 2023.