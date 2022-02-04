Actress Lee Eun Saem of Netflix's super-hit series is gaining attention as fans recognize her from another popular drama 'The Red Sleeve'. Released on January 28, 'All of us are Dead' is getting immense popularity all across the world. It is based on a webtoon of the same name and revolves around a bunch of students are trying to survive the zombie apocalypse. In the drama, actress Lee Eun Saem plays a cool, rude high school senior.





Although she's rude, she is actually a warm-hearted person who doesn't want to leave anyone behind. But many seem to find her character in MBC drama 'The Red Sleeve' surprising, as it's the very opposite. Here she played a young, calm and wise court lady who gives advice and help others. Have you watched 'All of us are Dead' and 'The Red Sleeve'? Which one did you like more?