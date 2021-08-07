Lee Hi reveals the reason behind YG artist’s late comeback

Lee Hi is a former YG artist. She is a solo performer and singer. She changed her entertainment agency to AOMG entertainment after her contract with YG entertainment ended. Lee Hi revealed the reason behind the late comebacks of YG artists while she was promoting her song ‘Holo’.

In an interview with the 1theK YouTube channel, Lee Hi was reading comments from her fans and answering them. One of her fans commented that “She was the biggest victim of YG’s artist mismanagement”. Lee Hi replied to this fan and cleared all the rumours about YG mismanaging his artists.

Lee Hi said that “I don’t think so. I was just a singer who just debuted but YG invested in me a lot and did their best to support and promote me. There are a lot of artists in YG and it takes two months to promote an artist, so only five artists are allowed to come back in a year. Hope you do not misunderstand”.

This is evident from how much YG invests in Blackpink’s music videos and their song quality. Lee Hi stressed on the fact that YG believes in quality over quantity. And no one can refute that YG artists always release perfect hits.