Lee Jae-Wook, Jung So-Min, and NU'EST's Minhyun confirmed as leads for new fantasy drama

A new fictional, historical, fantasy drama will feature actor Lee Jae-Wook, actress Jung So-Min and NU'EST's Minhyun as the leads. The drama titled 'Resurrection' (literal translation) is expected to air sometime in 2022.





Lee Jae-Wook will play Jang Wook, the son of a noble family who has a deep secret. He was so unsatisfied with his life until he met Mu-Deok. Actress Jung So-Min will play the role of Mu-Deok. She's a woman with immense spiritual power but has a fragile body. She'll pair up with Jang-Wook to change his forsaken fate.





NU'EST's Minhyun will play the genius prince from the Seo family. He has all the skills, literacy and is multitalented, but he has no desires or sense of reality. However, he has feelings for a girl.





