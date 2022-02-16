Lee Jong-Suk and Girls' Generation's YoonA talk about their upcoming drama and their love for acting

Lee Jong Suk and Girls' Generation's YoonA both were the latest cover models of Elle. Both talked about their upcoming drama "Big Mouth" (literal title). The drama is about a third-rate lawyer who gets assigned to a murder case that transforms him into a genius conman called "Big Mouse". To survive and protect his family, he must expose the misdoings of the privileged upper class.





This will be Lee Jong Suk's first drama after his military enlistment. He will play the character of a 3rd-grade lawyer named Park Chang-Ho. Meanwhile, YoonA will play a nurse and Park Chang-Ho's wife. While doing the interview after the photo shoot for Elle, Lee Jong Suk said "I met a character who I could describe as 'very human-like.' I wanted to show a different side of me, like my inner weakness." Lee Jong Suk talked about the sense of achievement he feels from acting. He said "I have a great sense of accomplishment from the fact that I have people who support me. The desire to repay them grows. The support I've received so far has changed my life a lot."





Meanwhile, the 15th anniversary of YoonA is approaching. She was asked when she feels like she has grown the most. She said, "I feel that when the person Im YoonA changes, it affects my performance or acting. My 'true nature' should be abundant with many things. I feel like I grow when I develop after experiencing new things and building them up."YoonA said about her character in "Big Mouth," saying, "After playing a role, it feels like another piece of data about humans has been added to my mind. In the process of thinking about how Go Mi-Ho of 'Big Mouth' will cope with certain situations and feel certain emotions, my world expands." Are you excited about the drama? Are you looking forward to their chemistry?