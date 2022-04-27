Lee Joon Gi's drama 'Again My Life' dominates ratings

The drama is a fantasy revenge plot based on a manhwa (South Korean comic books or graphic novels) starring Lee Joon Gi, Kim Ji Eun and Kim Jae Kyung.

Kim Hee Woo (Lee Joon Gi) dies an unjust death while investigating a corrupt politician and gets a second chance at life. Kim Hee Ah (Kim Ji Eun) is a smart heiress and Kim Han Mi (Kim Jae Kyung) is a reporter. All three reunite seven years in the future.

The drama airs every Friday and has so far received the highest ratings of 9.6 per cent. Meanwhile, 'Shooting Stars' and 'Tomorrow' ratings drop to the lowest.

Are you watching 'Again My Life'?

Picture: Courtesy of SBS TV