Lee Jung-Jae and Jung Woo-Sung's new film 'Hunt' premieres at the Cannes Film Festival

The movie 'Hunt' starring Lee Jung-Jae and Jung Woo-Sung was invited for the Midnight Screening of the 75th Cannes Film Festival in the non-competitive category.





The movie is in the spy-action genre. Both the characters have to be wary of each other in order to find spies in the organization. The movie has high anticipations because the two are working together for the first time in 23 years since the 1999 movie 'City of the Rising Sun' (Directed by Kim Seong Soo). Are you looking forward to the film?