Lee Min-ho's drama 'Pachinko' reveals release date, cast, and plot

The Apple TV + drama 'Pachinko' starring Lee Min-ho is set to release on March 25. It consists of 8 episodes and is based on The New York Times bestselling, acclaimed book of the same name. The drama will be told in three languages: Korean, Japanese, and English.





It's about ethnic Koreans who stayed in Japan and suffered severe discrimination. 'Pachinko' literally means a vertical pinball machine that is used for gambling in Japan. A lot of Koreans at that time were only able to find jobs in those Pachinko places. Thus, the title represents their struggles.





Lee Min-ho will be sharing screen with Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Minha Kim, Soji Arai, Kaho Minami, Jung Eun-Chae and Oscar-winning actor, Youn Yuh Jung. Are you excited for the drama?