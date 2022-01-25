Lee Min-ho's upcoming Apple TV+ drama 'Pachinko' reveals premiere date and teasers

Lee Min-ho, who was last seen in "King: Eternal Monarch" is finally back with a new multilingual drama, 'Pachinko' alongside a multinational star cast of Kim Min-ha, Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Jimmi Simpson among others. It is a new Apple TV+ series based on a novel of the same name which tells the story across four generations of a Korean immigrant family whose history unveils across three countries, Korea, Japan and the United States.





This eight-episode series will be featuring three languages Korean, Japanese and English, the drama is all set to premiere on March 25 with three episodes and will be followed by a weekly release of every episode till April 29, 2022. New teaser images of the drama have also been revealed and Lee Min-ho is as dreamy as one can imagine in this period drama. The 'Heirs' actor will be portraying the role of Hansu, a mysterious opportunist and powerful merchant who gets involved in a forbidden romance.





This drama has all my attention, it looks aesthetically pleasing and Lee Min-ho is simply stealing all the attention. It's refreshing to see Lee Min-ho in a role that is more realistic, unlike his other roles where he always ends up portraying a narcissistic, knight in the shining armour kind of a man. I can' wait for the trailer to be released.





Are you excited to watch this drama?





Check out the teaser images below!