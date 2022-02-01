Lee Se-young reveals the secret behind her chemistry with Lee Jun-ho in 'Red Sleeve Cuff'

2 PM Lee Jun-ho and Lee Se-young shared commendable chemistry on their historical MBC drama 'Red Sleeve Cuff', which left fans wanting for more. The drama became a huge hit domestically and internationally. Recently, the two leads appeared on MBC's 'Radio Star' along with the rest of the cast to greet the fans on Lunar New Year.





The casts shared their memories, behind the scene stories and experiences, meanwhile when Lee Se-young, who played the role of Deok-im, was asked about her chemistry with Lee Jun-ho, she ardently replied that she was able to show the fond romance with Jun-ho because she had his photo as the wallpaper of her cell phone throughout the filming, the answer left Lee Junho giggling shyly. Now, isn't that adorable?





Fans were more than happy to see the cast under one roof, sharing laughs, goofing around with each other. The drama may have left us all in tears but this reunion definitely gave us life. To witness their off-screen bond was refreshing, wasn't it?





Have you checked out this special yet? What was your favourite moment?